National Bank Financial Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.22.

TSE:DOO opened at C$97.99 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$41.23 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

