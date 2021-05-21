National Bank Financial Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $155.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.90.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

