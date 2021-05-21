National Bankshares Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$128.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. Cormark boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$124.08.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.27. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$123.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

