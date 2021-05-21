National Bankshares Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.90.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$122.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$123.34. The company has a market cap of C$175.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

