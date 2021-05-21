NativeCoin (N8V) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,352.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $17,352.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00057843 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00261373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036559 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

