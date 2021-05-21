Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,495,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,746 shares of company stock worth $2,647,218 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

