Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,063 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $107.60 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

