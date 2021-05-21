Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,580 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.03 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

