Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) VP Sells $29,784.58 in Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 326,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,704. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neenah by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

