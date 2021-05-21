NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,894. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 87,146 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.