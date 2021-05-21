NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 2% Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.73 and last traded at $110.73. 4,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,264,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.61.

The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

