NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 2% Following Earnings Beat

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.73 and last traded at $110.73. 4,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,264,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.61.

The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS.

Get NetEase alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.