Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $501.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

