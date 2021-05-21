Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,189 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

