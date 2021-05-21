Neutrino System Base Token Price Down 29.2% This Week (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market capitalization of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino System Base Token

