New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) CEO Michael Liebowitz Buys 10,000 Shares

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) CEO Michael Liebowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

NBA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $407,000.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

