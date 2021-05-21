Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.87

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $139.01 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00383949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00211277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00886627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,042,963 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,316 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

