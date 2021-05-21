NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.

NEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. 19,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,517. The stock has a market cap of $974.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

