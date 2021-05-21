NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 33.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $7,087,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 45.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $134.03 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.37 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.