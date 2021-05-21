NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 4.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of NIKE worth $498,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.26. 31,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.62. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

