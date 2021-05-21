NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $132.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,519. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

