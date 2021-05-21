Noir (NOR) 1-Day Volume Tops $755.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $467,973.91 and $755.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,486,847 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

