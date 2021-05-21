North Growth Management Ltd. Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Foot Locker comprises approximately 2.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 18.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 108,985.7% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $11,520,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

