North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 32,000 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 11,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,000. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

