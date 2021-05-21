Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Sells $361,770.42 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.16 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

