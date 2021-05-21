Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Sells $361,770.42 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.16 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
