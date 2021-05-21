Northland Securities Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $440.00

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.63.

Shares of PANW opened at $342.59 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit