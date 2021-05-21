Northland Securities Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $440.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.63.

Shares of PANW opened at $342.59 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

