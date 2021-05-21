Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWN opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

