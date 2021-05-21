Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

