Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will post $5.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.26 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $21.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. 15,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,907. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

