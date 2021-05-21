NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. NovoCure also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $182.52. 4,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.39. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 965.52 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

