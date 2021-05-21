Numeraire Price Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Numeraire has a total market cap of $197.16 million and $24.14 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $39.74 or 0.00111030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,334 coins and its circulating supply is 4,961,575 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

