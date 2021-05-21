Numis Securities Lowers accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to Add

Numis Securities lowered shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to an add rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 497.22. The company has a market capitalization of £269.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90.

In related news, insider Bill Russell bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

