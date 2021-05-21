Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

LON CWK opened at GBX 4,034 ($52.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,728.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,557.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last quarter.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

