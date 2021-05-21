O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

