O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,636,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,436 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,609,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $10,418,621.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

