O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.55 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

