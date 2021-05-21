O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $408.89 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.30. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

