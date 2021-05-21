Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 495 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $255.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.71 and a 200-day moving average of $245.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

