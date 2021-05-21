Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

