Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $118.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

