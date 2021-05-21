Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The Hershey by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average is $153.56. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $174.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

