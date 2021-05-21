Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF comprises about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

BATS HYHG opened at $62.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

