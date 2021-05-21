Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 475 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

