OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.