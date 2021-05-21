Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,633. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

