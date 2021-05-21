Olyseum Price Up 30.9% This Week (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Olyseum has a total market cap of $33.78 million and $80,591.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00380794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00197977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.40 or 0.00851179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,471,448 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

