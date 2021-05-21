OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMVKY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMVKY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. 730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.