Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Analyst Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

