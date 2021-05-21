One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Noble Financial currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $114.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

