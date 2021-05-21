Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday.

ONEX opened at C$86.09 on Monday. Onex has a one year low of C$56.12 and a one year high of C$88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.22.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

