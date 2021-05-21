Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $347,600. 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

